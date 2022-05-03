Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Grainger (LON:GRI)

Grainger (LON:GRI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 285 ($3.56) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on GRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Grainger in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($4.87) price target on shares of Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Grainger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 357.50 ($4.47).

Get Grainger alerts:

Shares of Grainger stock opened at GBX 293 ($3.66) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 292.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 300.24. Grainger has a 1-year low of GBX 259.80 ($3.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 340 ($4.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.82, a current ratio of 8.45 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

In other Grainger news, insider Helen Gordon acquired 100 shares of Grainger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 303 ($3.79) per share, with a total value of £303 ($378.51).

Grainger Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, owns, operates, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.