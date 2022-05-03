Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 2,800 ($34.98) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 48.31% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HIK. Morgan Stanley lowered Hikma Pharmaceuticals to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,800 ($34.98) to GBX 2,300 ($28.73) in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,585 ($32.29).
Shares of HIK opened at GBX 1,888 ($23.59) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.07. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of GBX 1,767 ($22.07) and a one year high of GBX 2,703 ($33.77). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,020.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,139.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.29, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.31.
About Hikma Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.
