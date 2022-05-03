Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Unite Group (LON:UTG)

Unite Group (LON:UTG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 1,220 ($15.24) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on UTG. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Unite Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Unite Group from GBX 1,350 ($16.86) to GBX 1,300 ($16.24) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($14.99) target price on shares of Unite Group in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($16.86) price target on shares of Unite Group in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,253.33 ($15.66).

Shares of UTG opened at GBX 1,125 ($14.05) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £4.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.52, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.91. Unite Group has a 52-week low of GBX 934.80 ($11.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,250 ($15.62). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,113.04 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,083.03.

In related news, insider Joe Lister acquired 1,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 711 ($8.88) per share, for a total transaction of £9,001.26 ($11,244.55). Also, insider Richard Smith sold 386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 642 ($8.02), for a total value of £2,478.12 ($3,095.72).

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful £1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

