Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Hays (LON:HAS)

Hays (LON:HAS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 190 ($2.37) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 53.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.56) price target on shares of Hays in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hays in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

LON:HAS opened at GBX 124 ($1.55) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.55, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Hays has a one year low of GBX 105.20 ($1.31) and a one year high of GBX 181.10 ($2.26). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 124.52.

In other news, insider Joe Hurd purchased 7,500 shares of Hays stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.72) per share, with a total value of £10,350 ($12,929.42).

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sectors. It also specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office support, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

