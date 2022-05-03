Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Jet2 (LON:JET2)

Jet2 (LON:JET2 – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,650 ($20.61) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.42% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,600 ($19.99) target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Jet2 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,602.50 ($20.02).

Shares of Jet2 stock opened at GBX 1,255.50 ($15.68) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £2.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,197.84. Jet2 has a 52-week low of GBX 912.40 ($11.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,573.22 ($19.65). The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.65.

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.

