Barclays Trims BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Target Price to $22.00

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Barclays from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on BIGC. Zacks Investment Research lowered BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $58.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BigCommerce has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

BIGC stock opened at $18.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.16. BigCommerce has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $72.20.

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 27.52% and a negative net margin of 34.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BigCommerce will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BigCommerce news, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $76,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $1,104,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 183,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,053,448.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,149 shares of company stock worth $4,417,437 in the last 90 days. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 1.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 1.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 1.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

