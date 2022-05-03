Barclays Upgrades Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) to “Overweight”

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $62.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $55.00. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.76% from the company’s previous close.

KOF has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.40.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KOF opened at $53.10 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a one year low of $46.62 and a one year high of $59.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $89.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.43.

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.42. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,051,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 624,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,236,000 after acquiring an additional 181,909 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 581,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,846,000 after acquiring an additional 95,361 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 437,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,952,000 after acquiring an additional 55,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA (Get Rating)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.