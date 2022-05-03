Baudax Bio (BXRX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.85) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.25) by $15.28. On average, analysts expect Baudax Bio to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Baudax Bio alerts:

BXRX stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.63. The company had a trading volume of 193 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,706. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.02. Baudax Bio has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $40.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.02.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baudax Bio by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,333,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Baudax Bio by 194.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 38,888 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Baudax Bio by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 170,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 46,444 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Baudax Bio by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 680,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 145,950 shares in the last quarter.

BXRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Baudax Bio in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baudax Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Baudax Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMB) that is in phase II clinical trial; BX2000, an ultra- short acting NMBA, which is in phase I clinical trial; and BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent, which is under pre-clinical trial, as well as Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine, which is under phase II clinical trial.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Baudax Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baudax Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.