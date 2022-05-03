Baudax Bio (BXRX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.85) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.25) by $15.28. On average, analysts expect Baudax Bio to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
BXRX stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.63. The company had a trading volume of 193 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,706. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.02. Baudax Bio has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $40.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.02.
BXRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Baudax Bio in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baudax Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.
Baudax Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)
Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMB) that is in phase II clinical trial; BX2000, an ultra- short acting NMBA, which is in phase I clinical trial; and BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent, which is under pre-clinical trial, as well as Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine, which is under phase II clinical trial.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Baudax Bio (BXRX)
- Another Buy The Dip Opportunity In Freshpet
- Inflation Wreaks Havoc On Haverty Furniture Company
- Tractor Supply Stock Should Plow Ahead
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing In Innovation, Robotics, AI and Healthcare
- Saia Growth Accelerates But It May Not Matter
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Baudax Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baudax Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.