Bausch Health Companies (BHC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) will be releasing its Q1 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Bausch Health Companies to post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Bausch Health Companies has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 11.24% and a negative return on equity of 708.85%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Bausch Health Companies to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BHC traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.51. 164,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,332,093. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.87. Bausch Health Companies has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $32.54.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 6,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $150,971.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 3,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total transaction of $84,624.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,668 shares of company stock worth $378,570 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHC. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 700.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 204,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 179,292 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 818,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,592,000 after purchasing an additional 47,480 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 63.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 14,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 441,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,285,000 after purchasing an additional 12,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

