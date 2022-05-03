Bausch Health Companies (BHC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Bausch Health Companies to post earnings of C$1.31 per share for the quarter.

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.36 by C$0.25. The business had revenue of C$2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.75 billion.

Shares of TSE:BHC traded down C$0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$23.84. The stock had a trading volume of 138,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,987. The company has a market cap of C$8.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.17. Bausch Health Companies has a 12 month low of C$23.37 and a 12 month high of C$39.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$28.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$31.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,000.66.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Allen Spurr sold 1,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.96, for a total value of C$44,595.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$688,276.55.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Bausch Health Companies from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

