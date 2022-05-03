Bausch Health Companies (BHC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its Q1 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Bausch Health Companies has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 11.24% and a negative return on equity of 708.85%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Bausch Health Companies to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:BHC traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.51. The stock had a trading volume of 164,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,332,093. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.87. Bausch Health Companies has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $32.54.

Several brokerages have commented on BHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 3,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total value of $84,624.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Spurr sold 4,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $107,581.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,668 shares of company stock worth $378,570. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHC. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 700.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 204,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 179,292 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 818,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,592,000 after acquiring an additional 47,480 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 14,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 441,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,285,000 after purchasing an additional 12,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

