Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.29 Per Share

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Baxter International has increased its dividend by an average of 14.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Baxter International has a payout ratio of 23.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Baxter International to earn $4.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.3%.

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $70.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Baxter International has a 12-month low of $69.71 and a 12-month high of $89.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.45 and its 200-day moving average is $81.23.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Baxter International will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $305,600.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,356.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Baxter International by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,791 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Baxter International by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 903,556 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $77,561,000 after purchasing an additional 30,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Baxter International by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,024,918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $173,819,000 after purchasing an additional 113,578 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Baxter International from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.62.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

