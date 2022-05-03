Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Short Interest Down 18.5% in April

Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,503,000 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the March 31st total of 4,299,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,127,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.
OTCMKTS BTEGF opened at $4.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.81. Baytex Energy has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $5.71.
Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $438.25 million during the quarter. Baytex Energy had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 80.01%. Research analysts expect that Baytex Energy will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Baytex Energy (Get Rating)
Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.
