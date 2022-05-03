Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.22.

BECN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 102,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.70 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,255.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,755,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,156,537.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 560.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,085,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,848 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,907,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,866,000 after acquiring an additional 663,871 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,982,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,544,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,398,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,222,000 after purchasing an additional 442,700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BECN traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.39. 1,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,403. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52-week low of $46.62 and a 52-week high of $63.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.09. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

