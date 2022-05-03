Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) CEO John M. Evans Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $1,139,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,481,389.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ BEAM opened at $40.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.39. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.31 and a 12 month high of $138.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.23.
Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $51.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.28% and a negative net margin of 714.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.69) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.4 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BEAM. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Guggenheim began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.14.
About Beam Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.
