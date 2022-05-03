Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) CEO John M. Evans Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $1,139,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,481,389.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ BEAM opened at $40.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.39. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.31 and a 12 month high of $138.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $51.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.28% and a negative net margin of 714.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.69) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEAM. TFC Financial Management lifted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 825.0% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BEAM. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Guggenheim began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.14.

About Beam Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.