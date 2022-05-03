Beauty Health (SKIN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Beauty Health has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $77.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.90 million. The business’s revenue was up 106.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Beauty Health to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SKIN stock opened at $13.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.09, a quick ratio of 12.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Beauty Health has a 52-week low of $11.12 and a 52-week high of $30.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.81.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,923,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,922,000 after purchasing an additional 133,693 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Beauty Health by 155.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 73,187 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Beauty Health by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 119,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 44,573 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Beauty Health by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 48,454 shares during the period. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SKIN. Benchmark lifted their price target on Beauty Health from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Beauty Health from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Beauty Health in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beauty Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Beauty Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

