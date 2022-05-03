Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8 – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €78.13 ($82.24).
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BC8 shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €57.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($75.79) target price on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €54.00 ($56.84) target price on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Monday, April 11th. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($74.74) price target on shares of Bechtle in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($66.32) price target on shares of Bechtle in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.
Shares of BC8 stock opened at €42.27 ($44.49) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.16, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.74. Bechtle has a one year low of €40.82 ($42.97) and a one year high of €69.56 ($73.22). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €46.56 and a 200 day moving average price of €54.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01.
Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.
