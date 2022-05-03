Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8 – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €78.13 ($82.24).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BC8 shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €57.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($75.79) target price on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €54.00 ($56.84) target price on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Monday, April 11th. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($74.74) price target on shares of Bechtle in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($66.32) price target on shares of Bechtle in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get Bechtle alerts:

Shares of BC8 stock opened at €42.27 ($44.49) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.16, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.74. Bechtle has a one year low of €40.82 ($42.97) and a one year high of €69.56 ($73.22). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €46.56 and a 200 day moving average price of €54.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01.

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bechtle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bechtle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.