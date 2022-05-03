Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.86 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $4.86 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.92 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.77 billion. Becton, Dickinson and posted sales of $4.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will report full year sales of $19.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.09 billion to $19.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $20.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.46 billion to $20.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Becton, Dickinson and.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

BDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Argus upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.25.

Shares of BDX opened at $245.58 on Tuesday. Becton, Dickinson and has a 52-week low of $235.13 and a 52-week high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $264.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.98. The firm has a market cap of $69.93 billion, a PE ratio of 42.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 60.21%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,290.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total value of $228,499.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,868,516 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile (Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Becton, Dickinson and (BDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.