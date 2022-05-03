Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL) Short Interest Down 20.2% in April

Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,230,000 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the March 31st total of 4,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 604,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Benson Hill from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Benson Hill from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Benson Hill from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Benson Hill in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

BHIL traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.69. 14,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,874. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Benson Hill has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $10.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.86.

Benson Hill ( NYSE:BHIL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $43.72 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Benson Hill will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Benson Hill during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,708,000. Tao Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Benson Hill during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,654,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Benson Hill during the 3rd quarter valued at about $428,000. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new position in shares of Benson Hill during the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Benson Hill in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

