Berenberg Bank Raises Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Price Target to GBX 7,700

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 7,460 ($93.19) to GBX 7,700 ($96.19) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RKT. Barclays boosted their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 9,100 ($113.68) to GBX 9,300 ($116.18) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,500 ($68.71) to GBX 5,900 ($73.70) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 7,200 ($89.94) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 7,000 ($87.45) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reckitt Benckiser Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 7,555.56 ($94.39).

Shares of RKT stock opened at GBX 6,220 ($77.70) on Friday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,905.16 ($61.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,709 ($83.81). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5,947.24 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6,047.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of £44.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,381.78.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a GBX 101.60 ($1.27) dividend. This is a boost from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $73.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 1.75%. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -38.80%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

