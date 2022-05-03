Berenberg Bank Raises Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Price Target to GBX 7,700

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 7,460 ($93.19) to GBX 7,700 ($96.19) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RKT. Barclays boosted their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 9,100 ($113.68) to GBX 9,300 ($116.18) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,500 ($68.71) to GBX 5,900 ($73.70) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 7,200 ($89.94) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 7,000 ($87.45) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reckitt Benckiser Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 7,555.56 ($94.39).
Shares of RKT stock opened at GBX 6,220 ($77.70) on Friday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,905.16 ($61.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,709 ($83.81). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5,947.24 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6,047.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of £44.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,381.78.
About Reckitt Benckiser Group (Get Rating)
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.
Further Reading
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing In Innovation, Robotics, AI and Healthcare
- GitLab Stock is Trying to Put in a Bottom Here
- It’s Time to Book an Appointment for Teladoc Stock
- Saia Growth Accelerates But It May Not Matter
- onsemi Is A Deep-Value In The Chip Sector
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.