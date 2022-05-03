Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Funding Circle (LON:FCH)

Funding Circle (LON:FCH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 120 ($1.50) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 64.38% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.75) price target on shares of Funding Circle in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Get Funding Circle alerts:

Shares of Funding Circle stock opened at GBX 73 ($0.91) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £261.08 million and a PE ratio of 4.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 72.39 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 103.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.43. Funding Circle has a 12 month low of GBX 61.90 ($0.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 182 ($2.27).

Funding Circle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers small business loans, recovery loan schemes, and business finance solutions to small and medium enterprises. It also provides flexipay and flexipay card solutions.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Funding Circle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funding Circle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.