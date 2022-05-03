Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Mizuho

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Mizuho from $45.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 8.69% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Beyond Meat from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Beyond Meat currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.32.

Shares of NASDAQ BYND opened at $38.33 on Tuesday. Beyond Meat has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $160.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a quick ratio of 8.60 and a current ratio of 11.17.

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.54). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The firm had revenue of $100.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Diane Carhart sold 5,048 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $218,073.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,528. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter worth $38,257,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 967,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,866,000 after acquiring an additional 541,118 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 1,043.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 585,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,138,000 after acquiring an additional 534,099 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,459,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,896,000 after acquiring an additional 231,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter worth $13,358,000. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

