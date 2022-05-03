Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Mizuho

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Mizuho from $45.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 8.69% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Beyond Meat from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Beyond Meat currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.32.
Shares of NASDAQ BYND opened at $38.33 on Tuesday. Beyond Meat has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $160.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a quick ratio of 8.60 and a current ratio of 11.17.
In related news, Director Diane Carhart sold 5,048 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $218,073.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,528. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter worth $38,257,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 967,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,866,000 after acquiring an additional 541,118 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 1,043.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 585,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,138,000 after acquiring an additional 534,099 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,459,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,896,000 after acquiring an additional 231,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter worth $13,358,000. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Beyond Meat (Get Rating)
Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Beyond Meat (BYND)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing In Innovation, Robotics, AI and Healthcare
- It’s Time to Book an Appointment for Teladoc Stock
- GitLab Stock is Trying to Put in a Bottom Here
- Saia Growth Accelerates But It May Not Matter
- onsemi Is A Deep-Value In The Chip Sector
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.