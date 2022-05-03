BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 46.73% and a net margin of 6.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGCP opened at $3.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.23 and its 200 day moving average is $4.53. BGC Partners has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $6.51.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.12%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BGCP. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of BGC Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BGC Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in BGC Partners by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 144,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 32,754 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in BGC Partners by 35.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 9,932 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in BGC Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in BGC Partners by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 130,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 25,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of BGC Partners by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,779,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,273,000 after purchasing an additional 82,284 shares during the period. 54.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BGC Partners (Get Rating)

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.