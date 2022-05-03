Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at Piper Sandler

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.29% from the company’s current price.
BIG has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Big Lots from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.56.
Shares of NYSE:BIG opened at $32.60 on Tuesday. Big Lots has a 1-year low of $30.63 and a 1-year high of $73.23. The company has a market capitalization of $931.06 million, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.08.
In other Big Lots news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 900 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total transaction of $34,551.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 3,500 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total transaction of $121,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,783.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $349,918 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Big Lots by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,431,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,494,000 after buying an additional 119,085 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,337,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,274,000 after purchasing an additional 39,369 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the fourth quarter valued at $30,615,139,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 726,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,495,000 after purchasing an additional 22,420 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 137.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,867,000 after purchasing an additional 341,116 shares during the period. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Big Lots Company Profile (Get Rating)
Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Big Lots (BIG)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing In Innovation, Robotics, AI and Healthcare
- GitLab Stock is Trying to Put in a Bottom Here
- It’s Time to Book an Appointment for Teladoc Stock
- Saia Growth Accelerates But It May Not Matter
- onsemi Is A Deep-Value In The Chip Sector
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.