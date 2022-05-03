Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at Piper Sandler

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.29% from the company’s current price.

BIG has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Big Lots from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.56.

Shares of NYSE:BIG opened at $32.60 on Tuesday. Big Lots has a 1-year low of $30.63 and a 1-year high of $73.23. The company has a market capitalization of $931.06 million, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.08.

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.14). Big Lots had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. Big Lots’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Big Lots will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 900 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total transaction of $34,551.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 3,500 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total transaction of $121,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,783.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $349,918 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Big Lots by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,431,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,494,000 after buying an additional 119,085 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,337,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,274,000 after purchasing an additional 39,369 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the fourth quarter valued at $30,615,139,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 726,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,495,000 after purchasing an additional 22,420 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 137.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,867,000 after purchasing an additional 341,116 shares during the period. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

