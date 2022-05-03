BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 54.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on BigCommerce from $60.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on BigCommerce from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BigCommerce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.06.

NASDAQ BIGC opened at $18.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. BigCommerce has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $72.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.16.

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 27.52% and a negative net margin of 34.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that BigCommerce will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other BigCommerce news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 32,000 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total value of $592,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 50,000 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $1,104,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 183,497 shares in the company, valued at $4,053,448.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 214,149 shares of company stock worth $4,417,437. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 1.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in BigCommerce by 1.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in BigCommerce by 1.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in BigCommerce by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

