BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 27.52% and a negative net margin of 34.88%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

Shares of BigCommerce stock opened at $18.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.16. BigCommerce has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $72.20.

BIGC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BigCommerce has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

In related news, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $76,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 32,000 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total transaction of $671,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 214,149 shares of company stock worth $4,417,437. Insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in BigCommerce by 21.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,503,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

