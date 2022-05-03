Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Barclays

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BILI. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. KGI Securities lowered shares of Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Bilibili from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

BILI stock opened at $24.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bilibili has a 1 year low of $14.93 and a 1 year high of $129.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.26.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.02. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 35.05% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. Bilibili’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Bilibili in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Bilibili by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Bilibili by 278.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bilibili by 39.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Bilibili by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

