Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Short Interest Update

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700,000 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the March 31st total of 870,200 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 255,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

TECH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $484.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 22.9% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 30,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,413,000 after acquiring an additional 5,780 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Bio-Techne by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,165,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH traded up $0.97 on Tuesday, reaching $383.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,466. Bio-Techne has a 52-week low of $347.88 and a 52-week high of $543.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.32, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $418.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $443.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.57 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 20.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bio-Techne will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

