Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.39 by ($0.77), Briefing.com reports. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Biogen updated its FY22 guidance to $14.25-16.00 EPS.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $207.32 on Tuesday. Biogen has a 12 month low of $192.67 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The stock has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $209.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.74.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BIIB. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $258.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Biogen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $227.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Biogen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $362.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Biogen by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 467,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,252,000 after purchasing an additional 157,145 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Biogen by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 273,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,701,000 after purchasing an additional 7,466 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Biogen by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 27,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,587,000 after buying an additional 16,032 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Biogen by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Biogen by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

