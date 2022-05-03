Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.39 by ($0.77), Briefing.com reports. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Biogen updated its FY22 guidance to $14.25-16.00 EPS.
Shares of BIIB stock opened at $207.32 on Tuesday. Biogen has a 12 month low of $192.67 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The stock has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $209.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.74.
Several brokerages have issued reports on BIIB. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $258.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Biogen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $227.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Biogen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $362.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.25.
Biogen Company Profile (Get Rating)
Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Biogen (BIIB)
- Inflation Wreaks Havoc On Haverty Furniture Company
- Tractor Supply Stock Should Plow Ahead
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing In Innovation, Robotics, AI and Healthcare
- It’s Time to Book an Appointment for Teladoc Stock
- GitLab Stock is Trying to Put in a Bottom Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.