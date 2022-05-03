Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $14.25-16.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $15.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.7-10.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.87 billion.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $207.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Biogen has a 1 year low of $192.67 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $209.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.42.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen will post 15.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Biogen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $235.00 to $219.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $330.00 to $283.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Biogen from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $304.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $285.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Biogen by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Biogen by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Biogen by 2,368.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

