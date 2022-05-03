Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $14.25-16.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $15.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.7-10.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.87 billion.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $207.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.42. Biogen has a twelve month low of $192.67 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $209.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.74.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. Biogen’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Biogen will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on BIIB shares. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $452.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Biogen from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $285.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Biogen by 2,368.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Biogen by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

