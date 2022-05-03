Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BIIB. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Biogen from $330.00 to $283.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Biogen from $502.00 to $343.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut Biogen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen cut their price objective on Biogen from $375.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Biogen from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $304.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $285.25.

BIIB stock opened at $207.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen has a twelve month low of $192.67 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Biogen will post 15.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Biogen by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Biogen by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Biogen by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

