BioLife Solutions (BLFS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect BioLife Solutions to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. BioLife Solutions has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.25). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts expect BioLife Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

BioLife Solutions stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.39. 2,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,712. BioLife Solutions has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $60.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.72 million, a PE ratio of -62.76 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.45.

In other BioLife Solutions news, CMO Todd Berard sold 13,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $238,889.79. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 108,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,917,169.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 24,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $429,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 360,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,341,036.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 178,090 shares of company stock valued at $3,682,142 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLFS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,676 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,946,000 after buying an additional 39,823 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 199.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 9,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLFS. TheStreet lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $67.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

About BioLife Solutions (Get Rating)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.