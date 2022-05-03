BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total value of $1,675,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,068,225.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Jean Jacques Bienaime also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 18th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $1,638,200.00.
- On Thursday, April 14th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total value of $836,600.00.
- On Thursday, March 10th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total value of $1,163,550.00.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $83.31 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.59 and a 12 month high of $94.20. The stock has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 462.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.49.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $155.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.79.
About BioMarin Pharmaceutical (Get Rating)
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
