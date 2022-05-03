BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus in a report issued on Tuesday. They presently have a $96.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 15.23% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.79.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $83.31 on Tuesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $71.59 and a 52-week high of $94.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.47. The firm has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 462.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.41.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.48. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 1.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dennis Slamon sold 6,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $500,998.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 6,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $498,226.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,702 shares of company stock worth $7,395,992 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 466.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 181.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 435.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.