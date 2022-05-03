Bioventus (BVS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Bioventus has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $130.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.38 million. Bioventus had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 2.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Bioventus to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:BVS opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. Bioventus has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $19.94. The firm has a market cap of $840.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

In other news, insider John Nosenzo sold 65,963 shares of Bioventus stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $733,508.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,323.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Anthony D’adamio sold 16,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $179,219.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 148,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,577.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 83,807 shares of company stock valued at $934,645 over the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Bioventus by 418.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 27,465 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bioventus by 147.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,815,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,692 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Bioventus in the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bioventus in the fourth quarter valued at about $594,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Bioventus during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BVS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bioventus from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bioventus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Bioventus from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Bioventus in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

