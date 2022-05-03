BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Insider Brian S. Krakower Sells 619 Shares of Stock

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) insider Brian S. Krakower sold 619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $18,037.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,250.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $29.15 on Tuesday. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $62.00. The company has a market cap of $682.58 million, a P/E ratio of 971.99, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.67.
BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.32. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $298.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have weighed in on BJRI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Stephens decreased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.08.
About BJ's Restaurants
BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of February 24, 2022, it operated 211 restaurants in 29 states.
