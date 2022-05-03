BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Insider Brian S. Krakower Sells 619 Shares of Stock

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) insider Brian S. Krakower sold 619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $18,037.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,250.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $29.15 on Tuesday. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $62.00. The company has a market cap of $682.58 million, a P/E ratio of 971.99, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.67.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.32. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $298.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 419,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,879,000 after purchasing an additional 44,561 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,569,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,494 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the period. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BJRI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Stephens decreased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.08.

About BJ's Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of February 24, 2022, it operated 211 restaurants in 29 states.

