Black Dragon Gold Corp. (ASX:BDG) Insider Gabriel Chiappini Buys 200,000 Shares

Black Dragon Gold Corp. (ASX:BDG – Get Rating) insider Gabriel Chiappini bought 200,000 shares of Black Dragon Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,000.00 ($9,859.15).
Black Dragon Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
Black Dragon Gold Corp. operates as a junior mining company. It owns a 100% interest in the Salave gold project that comprises five mining concessions covering 662 hectares and an investigative permit covering 2765 hectares located in Asturias, Spain. The company was formerly known as Astur Gold Corp.
- Institutional Support For Rockwell International Begins To Erode
- Another Buy The Dip Opportunity In Freshpet
- Inflation Wreaks Havoc On Haverty Furniture Company
- Tractor Supply Stock Should Plow Ahead
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing In Innovation, Robotics, AI and Healthcare
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Black Dragon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Dragon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.