Black Mammoth Metals Co. (CVE:BMM) Director Dustin Christopher Henderson Buys 191,500 Shares

Black Mammoth Metals Co. (CVE:BMM – Get Rating) Director Dustin Christopher Henderson acquired 191,500 shares of Black Mammoth Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.17 per share, with a total value of C$33,321.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,323,753 shares in the company, valued at C$404,333.02.
CVE BMM opened at C$0.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.15. Black Mammoth Metals Co. has a 52 week low of C$0.08 and a 52 week high of C$0.22.
Black Mammoth Metals Company Profile
