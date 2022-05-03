Black Mammoth Metals Co. (CVE:BMM) Director Dustin Christopher Henderson Buys 191,500 Shares

Black Mammoth Metals Co. (CVE:BMM – Get Rating) Director Dustin Christopher Henderson acquired 191,500 shares of Black Mammoth Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.17 per share, with a total value of C$33,321.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,323,753 shares in the company, valued at C$404,333.02.

CVE BMM opened at C$0.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.15. Black Mammoth Metals Co. has a 52 week low of C$0.08 and a 52 week high of C$0.22.

Black Mammoth Metals Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper properties. Its flagship project is the Blanco Creek mineral property, which comprises 40 unpatented federal lode claims and 3 historic underground mines located in central Idaho.

