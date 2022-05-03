Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.39), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 50.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Shares of Black Stone Minerals stock opened at $15.86 on Tuesday. Black Stone Minerals has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $16.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.60 and a 200-day moving average of $12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.09%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 144.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSM. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 260,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 22,960 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 147.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 52,454 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 90,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 16.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

