BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Director Thomas Unterman Sells 500 Shares of Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $33,410.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,422.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Thomas Unterman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $36,675.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $35,565.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL opened at $67.12 on Tuesday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.03 and a 1 year high of $135.00. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -34.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.86 and its 200 day moving average is $92.49.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000.

BL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on BlackLine from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on BlackLine from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded BlackLine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.38.

About BlackLine (Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

