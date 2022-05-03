BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

BlackRock Capital Investment has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.8% per year over the last three years. BlackRock Capital Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 102.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect BlackRock Capital Investment to earn $0.36 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 111.1%.

BKCC stock opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.02 million, a PE ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.55. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $4.47.

BlackRock Capital Investment ( NASDAQ:BKCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 143.77% and a return on equity of 5.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 22.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 562,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 104,874 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 59,111 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 14,097 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the third quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors own 23.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BKCC shares. TheStreet cut BlackRock Capital Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock Capital Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

