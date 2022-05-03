BlackRock Capital Investment Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:BKCC)

BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

BlackRock Capital Investment has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.8% annually over the last three years. BlackRock Capital Investment has a payout ratio of 102.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect BlackRock Capital Investment to earn $0.36 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 111.1%.

NASDAQ BKCC opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $296.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.17.

BlackRock Capital Investment ( NASDAQ:BKCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 143.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKCC. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 45,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 5,317.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 18,344 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 22.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 562,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 104,874 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. 23.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BKCC. TheStreet downgraded shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

