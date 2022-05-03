BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The asset manager reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 143.77%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.
Shares of BKCC opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.15 and a 200 day moving average of $4.17. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $4.47. The company has a market capitalization of $296.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock Capital Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut BlackRock Capital Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th.
BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile
BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.
