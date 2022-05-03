BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation provides responsive, creative and flexible capital solutions to middle-market companies. BlackRock Kelso Capital provides middle-market companies with flexible financing solutions, including senior and junior secured, unsecured and subordinated debt securities and loans, and equity securities. The Companies strategy is to provide capital to meet our clients’ current and future needs across this spectrum, creating long-term partnerships with growing middle-market companies. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut BlackRock Capital Investment from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock Capital Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of BKCC stock opened at $4.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $296.02 million, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.17. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $4.47.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 143.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 15,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 7,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.02% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock Capital Investment (Get Rating)

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

