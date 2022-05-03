BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the March 31st total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYD. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 13.1% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 82,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 9,548 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 25.3% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 92.2% in the first quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 104,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 50,274 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MYD traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.52. 797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,276. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.51. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a twelve month low of $11.34 and a twelve month high of $15.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.0515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

