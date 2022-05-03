Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Short Interest Up 24.4% in April

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the March 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of BSL opened at $14.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.94. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $17.53.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSL. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 685,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,768,000 after buying an additional 127,290 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 744,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,788,000 after buying an additional 80,010 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,089,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 158,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 67,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 143,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 19,398 shares in the last quarter.

Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

