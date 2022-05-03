Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Short Interest Up 24.4% in April

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the March 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of BSL opened at $14.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.94. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $17.53.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%.
Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
