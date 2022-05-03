Blade Air Mobility (BLDE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.08. Blade Air Mobility had a negative return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 54.97%. The company had revenue of $24.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 million. On average, analysts expect Blade Air Mobility to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:BLDE opened at $8.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.20. Blade Air Mobility has a 52 week low of $5.34 and a 52 week high of $11.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blade Air Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blade Air Mobility has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDE. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 24.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 495.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 37,302 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 85.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 43,765 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter valued at $1,003,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 137,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 69,436 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

