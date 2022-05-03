Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th.

Bloomin’ Brands has a payout ratio of 20.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bloomin’ Brands to earn $2.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.5%.

NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $23.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.79. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $17.29 and a fifty-two week high of $31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.12.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 151.95% and a net margin of 5.20%. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLMN. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.64.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 191,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $4,613,902.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 323.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 368,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,726,000 after purchasing an additional 281,367 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 317,142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,650,000 after acquiring an additional 10,473 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 247,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,732 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 209,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 49,289 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 138,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 43,872 shares during the period.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

