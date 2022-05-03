Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.10.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLMN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $23.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.12. Bloomin’ Brands has a one year low of $17.29 and a one year high of $31.95.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 177.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 191,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $4,613,902.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLMN. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 181,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 65,033 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 264.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 129,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 93,728 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 13.6% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 54,775 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 6,570 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 103.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 767,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,196,000 after buying an additional 389,582 shares during the period.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

